Porsche Committed to More Sustainable Leather Sourcing

LWG, based in the English city of Milton Keynes, is a non-profit organisation with around 2.000 stakeholders. It advocates transparency and universal environmental and social standards in the global leather supply chain.

It also offers certification for leather manufacturers. More than a quarter of global finished leather production stems from LWG-certified leather manufacturers. The stakeholders come from all sectors of the leather value chain: From manufacturers to suppliers and brands as well as associations.

Porsche’s commitment to LWG is an expression of its ambition to shape a more sustainable and transparent supply chain. Together with the Volkswagen Group, the sports car manufacturer has analysed 16 raw materials, including leather.

At the beginning of 2022, Porsche created material-specific specifications for leather. The specifications have been mandatory for all new contract awards for leather suppliers since April 2022. Among other things, they must disclose the country of origin of the raw material and be audited by external auditors against a leather-specific sustainability standard such as that offered by LWG.

Porsche thus obliges its suppliers to respect animal welfare and ensure responsible production and processing of leather. For example, there are strict criteria regarding water consumption. Suppliers must also prevent water contamination during the tanning process.