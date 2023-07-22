Polestar Opens New Showroom in Washington DC

Polestar announces the opening of a new Polestar Space retail location at 1050 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036.

Building on Polestar’s established network of retail locations, which embody the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach, this new location in DC brings the brand to the local community, enabling a hands-on experience with the cars and test drives with expert Polestar Specialists.

Beginning in August, visitors to Polestar DC can get a firsthand look at Polestar 3, the electric performance SUV with an expertly tuned suspension, true torque vectoring, and a low center of gravity for responsive handling and unparalleled road stability. Polestar 3 is available to order now on Polestar.com with deliveries set to begin in Q2 2024.

Visitors to the Space can also test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which has an NHTSA 5-star safety rating. Polestar 2 qualifies for the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased, as well as various local electric vehicle incentives.

Polestar DC is part of the brand’s continued network expansion, with a goal of having Polestar Spaces in all major EV markets across North America.