Polestar Confirms 2025 France Entry with Experienced Leadership

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance brand, is set to enter the French market in summer 2025. Already operating in 27 countries, the expansion aligns with its mission to accelerate EV adoption globally.

The brand will adopt an agency distribution model in France, leveraging Volvo’s existing network. Customers can purchase Polestar models online or through dedicated showrooms in key cities.

Stéphane Le Guevel, with over 30 years in the automotive sector, has been appointed Managing Director for Polestar France, effective February 2025. Having led Polestar’s operations in Spain and Portugal since 2022, his experience will be crucial in driving the brand’s growth in France.