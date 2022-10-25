Pikes Peak Record Holder Lamborghini Urus Performante Debuts in Italy

The Lamborghini Urus Performante makes its dynamic debut with international media and dealers at Autodromo Vallelunga, Rome. The performance SUV has set a new official benchmark even prior to its launch by taking the Pikes Peak record for production SUVs in a time of 10:32:064: 17 seconds ahead of the previous record holder.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante delivers 850 Nm of torque at just 2,300 rpm, acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed of 306 km/h.

For the driving premier of the Urus Performante, Automobili Lamborghini returned to the Rome and Vallelunga venues where the original Urus held its dynamic debut in 2018: then, it set the benchmark for a new category of Super SUV, and heralded the delivery worldwide of more than 21,000 Urus over the next four years with over 80% of clients new to the Lamborghini brand.

At this month’s dynamic launch of the Urus Performante, participating media and dealers also had their first sight of the recently-announced Urus S: the Super SUV model that replaces the original Urus.