Petr Solc Appointed Director – Sales & Marketing of Skoda India

Skoda India has announced that it has appointed Petr Solc as its new Director – Sales & Marketing. He succeeds Zac Hollis who will be taking on another role within the Volkswagen Group.

Petr Solc is moving to India from Volkswagen Group Russia where he was the Head of the Skoda division. With a proven track record of over 17 years working globally with the Skoda brand within the Volkswagen

Group, he will be responsible for driving further growth for Skoda in India – a key market in the Group’s global expansion strategy. Petr will take charge of his new responsibilities on 1 September 2022. Zac Hollis will continue to be with Skoda India until 30 September 2022.

After graduating from the Technical University in Liberec with a master's degree in economics, Petr Solc began his career at Skoda in 2005, initially in the Central European Sales department. After holding various sales managerial positions in the Northern Europe region, he moved to Volkswagen Group UK in 2013, where he was responsible for the Skoda brand's sales planning and supply.

In 2016, he returned to Skoda headquarters, where he became Head of Sales for the Eastern Europe region. Over the past five years, he has managed the Sales activities in the Overseas region and taken significant steps towards developing the Skoda brand in markets such as India, Australia, North Africa, and New Zealand.