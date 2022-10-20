Over 2 Lakh Units of Mahindra Jeeto Has Been Sold Since 2015

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced that its leading SCV brand, Jeeto, has sold over 2 lakh units across the country. It was launched in 2015.

Mahindra Jeeto stands out from the competition due to its best-in-class mileage, lowest maintenance, class-leading comfort and styling, simple manoeuvrability, and best value for money which results in higher profits. Jeeto is very popular among captive customers & several e-commerce companies have selected Jeeto as a preferred vehicle for their last-mile delivery.

Mahindra Jeeto, the game-changing brand in the SCV segment, is powered by Diesel, Petrol, and CNG engines & comes in two deck sizes (6ft and 7.4ft). With its modular range, superlative adaptability, and superior efficiency in hauling goods across different segments, Jeeto has been unswerving in the last mile distribution and bolstered Mahindra's position as the market leader since its launch. The entire range has been designed for refined performance and offers the best fuel efficiency in this segment.

Mahindra recently added the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau to its line-up, which was rolled out from Mahindra’s state-of-the-art Zaheerabad plant that boasts an unmatched range of up to 400 kilometres. The vehicle has the best-in-class mileage of 35.1 km/kg and an industry-leading load carrying capacity of 650kg.

Further, with superior product performance, lower maintenance, best-in-class mileage and the promise of a higher earning potential, Jeeto has scored high over its nearest competitors in the industry and it registered an all-time high market share of 17% in the SCV segment in Sept,2022.