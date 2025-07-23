Opel Mokka GSE Unveiled: A 280 hp Electric Rocket with Rally DNA

Opel has just pulled the wraps off its fastest-ever electric car—the Mokka GSE, and it's every bit the performance-packed EV hot hatch we've been waiting for. Inspired by the Mokka GSE Rally prototype, this street-legal beast is built to thrill, both in looks and in numbers.

Under the hood—well, under the floor—sits a 54 kWh battery powering a 207 kW (280 hp) electric motor that hurls out 345 Nm of instant torque. The result? 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 200 km/h—making it Opel’s fastest all-electric production car to date.

Drive modes include Sport, Normal, and Eco, letting drivers toggle between track-day aggression and weekday sensibility. It also features a Torsen limited-slip differential, rally-tuned double hydraulic shocks, and front-wheel drive—true to its rally-inspired roots. At under 1.6 tonnes, the Mokka GSE keeps things light and nimble for serious backroad fun.

Visually, the Mokka GSE doesn’t hold back. It sports 20-inch aero-optimized alloys, Michelin Pilot Sport EV rubber, yellow GSE brake calipers, and bold GSE badges in yellow and black. Inside, the Alcantara-clad sports seats with yellow stitching, GSE steering wheel, aluminium pedals, and G-force displays scream motorsport flair.

This isn't just another compact EV—it’s Opel flexing its rally muscle and reminding the world that performance and electrification aren’t mutually exclusive. The Mokka GSE is coming soon, and if the spec sheet is any clue, this electrified Blitz is going to leave a shockwave.