Opel Confirms Formula E Entry for 2026/27 GEN4 Era

Opel is heading to the big leagues of electric racing, confirming its entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from the 2026/27 season. The team will compete as the Opel GSE Formula E Team, marking a major step in the brand’s electrified motorsport push.

The announcement was made at Spain’s Jarama circuit alongside Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds and Opel CEO Florian Huettl, coinciding with the championship’s shift to the all-new GEN4 era.

GEN4 cars are set to be seriously quick, producing up to 600 kW in qualifying and attack mode—massively up from the previous generation. They’ll also feature permanent all-wheel drive and enhanced energy recovery of up to 700 kW, pushing the boundaries of electric racing tech.

Opel’s racing effort will be led by Jörg Schrott, Director of Opel Motorsport, with strong backing from Stellantis Motorsport and its GEN4 development program.

This move builds on Opel’s growing EV racing credentials. The brand already runs the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup—one of the first electric one-make rally series—using the Opel Corsa Rally Electric. From the 2026/27 season, that will transition to the more powerful Opel Mokka GSE Rally.

The Opel GSE Formula E Team will make its first public appearance at the GEN4 launch event at Paul Ricard in April.