One Thing Every Woman Needs To Do While Driving With Heels On

Getting dressed up for an important meeting or a night out often means slipping on those favourite heels. But what most women don't realize is that those same shoes could put them at serious risk once they get behind the wheel.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, Europe's largest online marketplace for used car parts, has seen the aftermath of accidents where footwear played a role. “Drivers tend to underestimate how much their choice of shoes affects their ability to control a vehicle safely,” he explains.

With millions of women driving in heels daily, Urbonas is sharing one simple adjustment that could prevent dangerous situations and potentially save lives on the road.

Why Driving In Heels Is So Dangerous

High heels might look great, but they create serious problems when it comes to vehicle control. The elevated heel changes how your foot sits on the pedal, reducing the surface area that makes contact. This means less grip and less precise control over acceleration and braking.

“When you're wearing heels, your foot is balanced on a narrow point,” explains Urbonas. “This makes it much easier for your foot to slip off the pedal, especially in an emergency situation when you need maximum control.”

The problems don't stop there. Heels can also get caught under pedals or wedged between the brake and accelerator. In a panic situation, this could mean the difference between stopping safely and causing a serious accident.

The One Adjustment That Could Save Your Life

So what's the solution? Urbonas reveals it's surprisingly simple: slip off your driving shoe completely.

“The safest approach is to remove one heel, just the driving foot, before you start the engine,” he advises. “Keep it beside your seat and slip it back on when you reach your destination.”

If removing the shoe isn't practical, the next best option is repositioning how you place your foot on the pedal. Instead of using the ball of your foot as you normally would, pivot your ankle so more of your foot's surface area makes contact with the pedal.

How This Simple Change Improves Safety

This adjustment works because it gives you much better pedal grip and stability. When more of your foot surface touches the pedal, you have greater control over pressure and movement.

“Think about it like this,” says Urbonas. “You wouldn't try to pick up a heavy box using just your fingertips when you could use your whole hand. The same principle applies to pedal control.”

The technique also significantly improves reaction times. In emergency braking situations, every millisecond counts. Having your foot properly positioned means you can apply maximum braking force immediately, without having to adjust your foot position first.

This positioning change also reduces the risk of your heel getting caught or wedged. With the shoe removed or foot repositioned, there's nothing to catch on the pedal edges or slip into the gap between pedals.

“I've seen accident reports where drivers couldn't brake effectively because their heel was stuck,” notes Urbonas. “It's a completely avoidable situation that could have tragic consequences.”

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“In our line of work, we see the full picture of road safety through the parts and repairs needed after accidents. Most drivers don't realize that something as simple as footwear choice can be the difference between a safe journey and a serious collision. Even small changes in foot placement or removing one shoe can dramatically affect your control over the vehicle.

“The key is developing good habits before you need them. In an emergency, you won't have time to think about foot positioning; it needs to be automatic. Whether you slip off your heel or adjust how you place your foot, make it part of your pre-driving routine. Your safety, and the safety of other road users, could depend on it.”