One Feature Parents Should Never Overlook When Buying A Family SUV

Shopping for a family SUV often feels like navigating a minefield of decisions. Boot space, fuel economy, safety ratings – the list goes on. But according to one automotive expert, most parents are missing a detail that could leave them frustrated and their children potentially unsafe.

Image = Designed by Freepik

While families focus on obvious features like size and price, they tend to skip checking something that becomes painfully obvious only after purchase. Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts, has seen countless parents struggle with this oversight.

“Parents spend hours researching engines and entertainment systems, but many don't realise they're about to buy an SUV that can't safely accommodate their actual family setup,” explains Urbonas. “It's a mistake that affects daily life in ways people never expect.”

The issue becomes clear when families try to install multiple car seats or regularly transport additional children. What might have seemed like the perfect family vehicle suddenly becomes a source of daily stress and safety concerns. Urbonas reveals the one feature that can make or break a family's SUV experience, and why most parents discover it too late.

The Hidden Problem: ISOFIX Points

The feature most parents overlook? ISOFIX points, the anchor points that secure car seats safely to the vehicle. A lot of popular SUVs come with just two ISOFIX points, typically in the outer rear seats. This seems fine – until reality hits.

“Families with three children, or those who regularly transport grandchildren, suddenly find themselves unable to install all the car seats they need safely,” says Urbonas. “You've got this big SUV, but you can't actually use it for your family.”

The problem isn’t only limited to large families. Parents shuttling between school runs and weekend activities often need flexibility that two ISOFIX points can't provide. When grandparents or childminders need to drive, moving car seats becomes a daily headache.

Real-World Frustrations Parents Face

The consequences play out in family driveways across the country. Parents find themselves playing musical chairs with car seats, spending precious minutes each morning rearranging safety equipment. Some resort to dangerous workarounds, using adult seat belts to secure seats designed for ISOFIX, or squeezing seats into positions that compromise safety.

“I've spoken to parents who bought a second car just because their ‘family’ SUV couldn't handle their actual family,” notes Urbonas. “Others drive around with one child in a less secure setup because they assumed their seven-seater could safely seat seven people.”

The frustration peaks during family holidays or emergencies when additional children need transport. That spacious SUV suddenly becomes inadequate, forcing parents to make uncomfortable decisions about safety and convenience.

Essential Tips for SUV Shopping Parents

Urbonas provides pointers on how to find the ideal SUV.

Test the Seating Layout in Person

Don't rely on brochures or online specs. Bring your actual car seats to the dealership and test different configurations. Check if you can access the third row with car seats installed, and whether adults can sit comfortably alongside child seats.

Check the Owner's Manual

ISOFIX point locations aren't always obvious from a quick inspection. The manual shows exactly where anchor points are located and any weight restrictions. Some points might be suitable only for specific seat types.

Ask Dealers Direct Questions

Sales staff don't always highlight ISOFIX limitations. Ask specifically: “How many ISOFIX points does this model have, and where are they located?” Request a demonstration of different car seat configurations.

Consider Your Growth Plans

Think beyond your current needs. Will you have more children? Do grandparents regularly help with transport? Choose a vehicle that accommodates your family's potential growth rather than just today's requirements.

“Planning ahead saves families from expensive mistakes,” advises Urbonas. “The extra cost of choosing a model with more ISOFIX points is minimal compared to the hassle and potential safety compromises of getting it wrong.”

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“ISOFIX points are just the starting point for family-friendly SUV features. Once you've sorted the seating, look at boot space – not just the headline figure, but whether you can actually access it with the third row in use. Seven-seaters can end up as five-seaters the moment you need luggage space.

“Rear climate controls make a huge difference for passenger comfort, especially on longer journeys. Independent air conditioning zones prevent arguments about temperature and keep everyone comfortable. Don't overlook storage solutions either; cup holders, door pockets, and under-seat storage become lifesavers when you're dealing with multiple children's belongings.

“Consider sliding doors if available, particularly for tight parking spaces outside schools. They prevent door dings and make it easier for children to get in and out safely. Window shades and multiple USB charging points might seem like luxuries, but they become necessities for family peace during longer trips.”