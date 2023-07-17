Okinawa OKHI-90 Electric Scooter Updated With New Features

Okinawa Autotech has announced the launch of the all-new and advanced version of its flagship model 'OKHI-90' with AIS-156 Amendment 3 compliant battery pack, next-gen motor, and improved technology features.

As part of Okinawa Autotech’s business strategy following the collaboration with its JV partner Tacita (Italy), the two-wheeler manufacturer is upgrading its entire product portfolio to create a whole new experience for customers.

The new 2023 Okhi-90 boasts feature such as an upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning, improved driving quality, and easy servicing. It also includes a colored digital speedometer with built-in navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, call and notification alerts, time display, and music notifications.

Additionally, the 2023 Okhi-90 offers mobile app connectivity, enabling real-time battery SOC monitoring, real-time speed monitoring, and on/off notifications.

Launched in 2022, the Okhi-90 has gained immense popularity among customers who want a reliable electric scooter with advanced technology and a better range. The company has garned bookings of over 10,000 units in its first month of launch. The deliveries of all new OKHI-90 with the AIS-156 Amendment 3 battery pack will begin from September 2023.