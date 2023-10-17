Nissan continues to enhance its best-selling crossover and reinforce the company’s commitment to bringing the latest technology to its most popular vehicles. The 2024 Nissan Rogue receives a bold exterior refresh and significant available technology upgrades to make every trip more convenient and better connected. Building on its strong core of family-friendly design, flexible storage space and an efficient turbocharged powertrain, the 2024 Rogue becomes even more attractive and is Nissan's first car to come with Google built-in.

With class-exclusive Google built-in, the Rogue SL and Platinum take the next step in bringing always-on connectivity to the vehicle. Using a 12.3-inch HD color touchscreen, the new infotainment system seamlessly integrates well-known Google apps – including Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play – right into Rogue’s dashboard.

With Google built-in integrated directly into the vehicle, all these features can be used without pairing or plugging in a phone. They also allow a more seamless use of existing Google Account information: for instance, addresses or points-of-interest saved on the Google Maps website or mobile app (when signed in) can easily be selected in Rogue’s touchscreen for use as a navigation destination.

Users will be able to talk to Google Assistant to navigate to their next destination, easily call or text a friend, or listen to music.

iPhone users will still be able to use standard Apple CarPlay (wired on S/SV, wireless on SL/Platinum), while Android users can also elect to use Android Auto (wired on S/SV, wireless on SL/Platinum) – ensuring drivers can always choose the connectivity functions they’re most comfortable using.