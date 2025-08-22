Nissan X-Trail Nismo Debuts in Japan with Racing DNA

Nissan has launched the first-ever X-Trail Nismo in Japan, bringing motorsport-inspired performance to its popular SUV. Positioned as a “Grand Touring SUV,” the model blends everyday practicality with race-bred engineering.

At its core, the X-Trail Nismo features a NISMO-tuned chassis and Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, optimized for sharper cornering and responsive acceleration. The SUV debuts Kayaba Swing Valve shock absorbers, a first for Nissan, designed to minimize body roll while maintaining ride comfort. To further elevate dynamics, the Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires wrap around 20-inch wide-rim alloy wheels, improving grip and steering precision.

The SUV also benefits from a specially calibrated Vehicle Control Module (VCM) offering a responsive SPORT mode and an AUTO mode tuned for mid-to-high range acceleration, balancing speed with refinement.

The Nismo treatment extends to the styling, with aerodynamic enhancements derived from racing tech. Highlights include a front under spoiler with Nismo badging, red-accented side skirts, and a diffuser-inspired rear bumper with motorsport-style fog lamps. These functional upgrades reduce lift by 29% compared to the standard X-Trail while improving brake cooling and airflow efficiency.

Inside, the cabin carries a black-and-red Nismo theme, retaining the X-Trail’s comfort while adding a sportier edge. Buyers can also opt for Nismo-tuned Recaro sport seats with power reclining and heating for extra support during spirited drives.

The Nissan X-Trail Nismo goes on sale in Japan from September 24, offering enthusiasts a unique mix of SUV practicality and Nismo excitement.