Nissan Unveils All-New Roox Kei Car with Space, Tech, and Style

Nissan has revealed the fourth-generation Roox kei car in Japan, a model that has long been one of the brand’s domestic bestsellers. The new Roox raises the bar for kei cars by blending playful design, cutting-edge tech, and class-leading interior space — features typically reserved for larger vehicles. Sales in Japan are expected to begin later this year, with prices starting around 1.6 million yen.

The Roox stands out with its 12.3-inch infotainment display, the largest ever seen in the kei car segment, and NissanConnect with Google built-in. It also debuts the Intelligent Around View Monitor with 3D view, Invisible Hood View, and wide-angle visibility — making city driving and parking effortless.

Inside, the Roox offers a class-leading interior length of 2,315 mm, ensuring ample space for four adults. Rear sliding doors with wide openings improve accessibility, while smart storage solutions, redesigned seats with better comfort, and quieter cabin materials create a more refined, “living room-like” atmosphere.

Powertrain improvements enhance fuel efficiency and noise reduction, while upgraded suspension and seating materials ensure a smoother ride. Safety also sees a major boost with ProPILOT driver assistance, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Intervention, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert — features rare in this category.

Design-wise, the Roox introduces a fresh rounded-square motif across lights, handles, and wheels, symbolizing roominess and playfulness. Buyers also get striking new two-tone paint options and fresh shades like Celadon Green and Cinnamon Latte, expanding the palette to 17 color variations.