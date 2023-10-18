Nissan Hyper Tourer Advanced EV Concept Unveiled

Nissan has unveiled the Nissan Hyper Tourer, the third in its series of advanced electric-vehicle (EV) concepts that will feature at the Japan Mobility Show starting October 25. The Nissan Hyper Tourer will appear at the show in physical form.

This all-electric minivan focuses on nurturing and reinforcing the bond between people as they journey together. The Nissan Hyper Tourer concept is geared toward individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the company of friends and associates, whether on a road trip or business outing.

The Nissan Hyper Tourer combines the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with various advanced technologies, including autonomous driving. The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) functionality and high-capacity battery also allows electricity to be supplied to homes, stores, and offices, while traveling and on various business occasions.

The exterior, which conveys a sense of the comfort within, is composed of smooth body panels and sharp character lines that demonstrate traditional Japanese beauty, and its imposing appearance harmonizes with the surrounding landscape. The sides flow diagonally from the front to the rear fender for higher aerodynamic performance and the impression of the smooth drive resulting from the combination of EV and autonomous drive. The white waistline serves as a headlight and signature lamp, while the kumiko-patterned wheels and the soft, straight body line create a premium feel beyond the concept’s class.

The spacious interior is made possible thanks to the Nissan EV Technology Vision, which consolidates compact components and high-energy density all-solid-state batteries to create innovate car packaging. The result is an ultra-low center of gravity, which when combined with the vehicle’s advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel control system produces smooth and flat acceleration and deceleration. The overhead console and lighting feature traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns that create a sense of luxury, while the flat LED panel in the floor displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, helping creating a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused.

Fully autonomous driving enables those in the driver’s seat to focus on interacting with their travel companions. The front seats can swivel 360 degrees, allowing front- and rear-seat passengers to have face-to-face discussions. Rear-seat passengers can use a wearable display to view and operate the navigation and audio on the front-seat center display, creating a sense of unity among all occupants. Also, an innovative AI system can monitor your biometric signs—including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration—and automatically select complementary music and adjust the lighting to fit your mood.

With the Nissan Hyper Tourer concept, Nissan re-envisions the group road trip by combining the comfort of a luxurious living room with the convenience of a passenger van – all contained in a stylish and futuristic package.