Nissan Ariya NISMO Flagship EV Launched in Japan

Nissan has raised the bar yet again with the launch of the Ariya NISMO, unveiled earlier this year at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. As anticipation mounts, initial sales of this electrifying masterpiece are slated to kick off in Japan come June.

Building upon the stellar foundation of the standard Ariya e-4ORCE, NISMO's flagship EV model promises to elevate speed, comfort, and handling to unprecedented levels. Enthusiasts will have the choice between two exhilarating variants: the B6 e-4ORCE and the B9 e-4ORCE.

The B6 e-4ORCE boasts a 66 kWh battery, delivering a formidable 270 kW and 560 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, its counterpart, the B9 e-4ORCE, ups the ante with a 91 kWh battery, unleashing a staggering 320 kW and 600 Nm of torque. NISMO's meticulous tuning ensures that acceleration is not just potent but also effortlessly controllable. For those craving an extra surge of adrenaline, engaging the exclusive NISMO driving mode heightens responsiveness, pushing the boundaries of performance even further.

Crafted with premium components, the Ariya NISMO leaves no stone unturned in its quest for automotive excellence. From brake pads engineered to deliver exceptional stopping power across diverse temperature ranges to meticulously designed aluminum wheels, every detail is optimized for superior aerodynamics and cornering prowess.

Underneath its sleek exterior lies a meticulously enhanced chassis, fine-tuned to optimize both front and rear suspension performance. Coupled with NISMO-tuned e-4ORCE technology, this electric powerhouse ensures unparalleled traction in all conditions, delivering a driving experience akin to that of a high-performance sports car.

Exuding a blend of sophistication and dynamism, the Ariya NISMO's exterior design seamlessly marries the Ariya's premium quality with NISMO's legendary aerodynamics. Adorned with exclusive bumpers, rear spoilers, and door moldings, every contour serves a purpose, reducing drag and enhancing downforce at higher speeds.

Step inside, and you're greeted by a cockpit designed to ignite your senses. A black-themed interior, accentuated with vibrant red touches, exudes a sporty yet luxurious ambiance. Special NISMO seats not only provide exceptional comfort but also enhance the feeling of unity between driver and machine. And for an auditory thrill like no other, activating NISMO mode in vehicles equipped with the NISMO-exclusive BOSE Premium Sound System evokes the exhilarating sounds of Formula E racing, amplifying the driving experience to unprecedented heights.

Available in six captivating colors, including the exclusive NISMO Stealth Gray with a blacked-out roof, the Ariya NISMO isn't just a car; it's a statement of intent. With Nissan's commitment to innovation and sustainability, the Ariya NISMO heralds a new era of electric performance, where exhilaration meets environmental consciousness.

As Nissan prepares to resume accepting orders for various Ariya models in the Japanese market, including the B6 e-4ORCE and B9 e-4ORCE variants, excitement continues to build for the dawn of a new chapter in automotive history. The Ariya NISMO isn't just a car; it's a testament to the limitless potential of electric mobility.