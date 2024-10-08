Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased, First Glimpse of the New SUV

Jeep has officially teased the next-generation Compass, revealing a glimpse of the first compact four-wheel-drive SUV built on the innovative STLA Medium platform. The sleek teaser image provides just enough of a shadowed outline to stir excitement among Jeep enthusiasts. The silhouette hints at a more muscular and streamlined Compass with distinctive design elements that suggest Jeep’s signature rugged capability.

This new Compass represents a pivotal step in Jeep’s strategy of offering a “Freedom of Choice” when it comes to powertrains. As part of Jeep's electrification and multi-energy focus, the next-gen Compass will offer a variety of propulsion systems, including hybrid and fully electric options. This will ensure affordable performance without compromising on Jeep’s off-road capabilities. The blend of cutting-edge technology with Jeep's traditional ruggedness looks set to make the Compass a top contender in the competitive compact SUV segment.

A New Era for Jeep Compact SUVs

Set to debut first in Europe in 2025, with production based in Melfi, Italy, the next-generation Compass will later expand to North America and other global markets by 2026. Jeep’s decision to introduce the Compass in Europe first aligns with the region's growing demand for electrified vehicles. The STLA Medium platform, tailored for electrified powertrains, positions Jeep to deliver high performance and efficiency in its next-gen models.

Affordable Capability and Advanced Technology

Jeep’s promise of “affordable capability” in the next-gen Compass emphasizes that while it will feature advanced technology and top-tier performance, it will remain accessible to a wide range of customers. Jeep is expected to pack this new Compass with the latest in infotainment, connectivity, and driver assistance systems, setting it apart in the compact SUV space.