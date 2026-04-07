New Volkswagen Taigun Production Begins in India

Volkswagen has commenced production of the updated Taigun at its Pune facility, reinforcing its ‘Make in India, for India and the world’ strategy.

Built with a strong focus on localisation and precision manufacturing, the new Taigun continues to cater to Indian driving conditions while retaining Volkswagen’s signature European driving dynamics. The latest iteration brings a refreshed design with sharper styling elements and an added dose of premium appeal, making the SUV look more contemporary and edgy.

Underneath, the Taigun stays true to its core strengths—balanced performance, ride comfort, and a solid safety package. It continues to uphold its 5-star safety credentials, a key factor behind its popularity among Indian buyers.

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Since its debut in 2021, the Taigun has carved a strong position in the compact SUV segment, with over 143,000 units produced in India. Notably, nearly 30 percent of this production has been exported to international markets, highlighting its global appeal.

With production now underway, the updated Taigun is set to further strengthen Volkswagen’s SUV lineup in India, offering a well-rounded package of design, practicality, and driving engagement.