New Seltos Becomes Kia India's 1 Millionth Production Unit

Kia India celebrated the historical milestone of dispatching one million vehicles from its futuristic manufacturing facility at Anantapur by rolling out the first unit of its newest innovation – The new Seltos. This celebration also marks the production commencement of New Seltos which is one of the most evolved, Safer, and Smarter SUVs to be available in India.

The new Seltos comes with a new-age design, 32 safety features including the most-advanced Level 2 ADAS with 17 Features and much-awaited features like panoramic sunroof. It will be available for pre-bookings in India from 14 July 2023 onwards. This significant achievement underscores Kia’s commitment to the Indian market and showcases the success of its strategic approach.

Kia made its entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Seltos in August 2019, which quickly became one of India’s favorite SUV brands. In a record time of 46 months, it achieved the remarkable milestone of 500,000 sales.

Kia further expanded its product portfolio with the Carnival and Sonet in 2020, followed by the Carens and EV6 in 2022, solidifying its position in the Indian market. The state-of-the-art Kia facility at Anantapur has so far manufactured over 532,450 units of Seltos (Both outgoing and incoming), followed by 332,450 units of the Sonet, 120,516 units of the Carens and 14, 584 units of the Carnival.