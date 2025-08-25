New Renault Kiger Arrives with 100 PS Turbo Engine and Fresh Looks

Renault India has launched the New Kiger, a refreshed version of its popular sub-four-metre SUV, developed under the brand’s ‘Rethink Performance’ philosophy. With over 35 enhancements, a bolder design, new features, and improved safety, the Kiger aims to strengthen its position in the fast-growing compact SUV segment.

Performance & Power

At the heart of the update is a refined 100 PS turbocharged engine delivering up to 160 Nm of torque, paired with best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.38 kmpl (ARAI). For everyday practicality, Renault also offers a 72 PS naturally aspirated engine with 19.83 kmpl efficiency. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, Easy-R AMT, and the advanced X-Tronic CVT with D-Step technology, ensuring smoother acceleration without the typical CVT lag.

Fresh Design & Features

The New Kiger sports a redesigned grille, sculpted hood, refreshed bumpers, LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels. A striking Oasis Yellow colourway with mica finish headlines the palette, alongside the new Shadow Grey and existing shades. Inside, the SUV adds ventilated leatherette seats, a dual-tone dashboard, enhanced insulation, and improved cooling. The cabin continues to offer segment-best space with 405L boot capacity and generous rear knee room.

Tech highlights include a 20.32 cm touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ARKAMYS 3D surround sound, multi-view camera, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

Safety First

The Kiger now comes with 21 standard safety features, including 6 airbags, ESP, traction control, hill start assist, ISOFIX mounts, and TPMS.

Pricing