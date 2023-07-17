New Mercedes-Benz GLC Bookings in India Now Underway

Mercedes-Benz has announced the opening of bookings for the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. Bookings for the New GLC can be made with an amount of INR 1,50,000.

The New GLC will make its much-awaited India debut on 9th August, 2023 and will be available across Mercedes-Benz India’s Franchise Partner network, and digitally at the Mercedes-Benz India online store.

The New GLC will be available in two variants, the GLC 300 4MATIC and the GLC 220d 4MATIC, featuring all-wheel 4MATIC as standard providing an outstanding traction on all terrains. The GLC is the first SUV in Mercedes-Benz SUV portfolio to get the latest NTG 7 infotainment system, making the vehicle even more digitally advanced and intelligent.

The New GLC now has larger dimensions than its predecessor, resulting in significantly more variability, cabin space and boot space compared to the outgoing model. The SUV features powerful ISG assisted engines with 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission as standard, elevating the driving experience to a new level. AVANTGARDE line with Chrome Package and significantly extended standard equipment makes the New GLC more appealing.