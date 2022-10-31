New Electric Genesis GV60 Earns Highest IIHS Accolade

The Genesis GV60, a new electric small SUV, earns a 2022 Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards this year, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier Top Safety Pick, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The 2023 GV60 meets all the requirements for the highest award. Its standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and good-rated LED projector headlights are standard across all trims.