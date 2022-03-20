New Abarth Pulse Debuts in Brazil

The Scorpion brand returns to the streets of Brazil, presenting the new Abarth Pulse, the first SUV of the historic Italian brand.

After the Stilo Abarth in 2002 and the iconic Abarth 500 in 2014, the new Abarth Pulse marks an important turning point in the brand's global development plans, thus going beyond the European and Asian borders spreading throughout the world, offering its fans a specific model dedicated to South America. The Abarth Pulse is in fact the first Abarth car to be developed and produced entirely in Brazil.

Olivier Francois, FIAT & Abarth Chief Executive Officer and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, said:

Abarth's return to the Latin American market is a source of great pride for us. The characteristics of performance and style, which have always distinguished Abarth, remain intact and will offer a true Abarth experience to our fans across the ocean. The Abarth Pulse is only the beginning and we want to keep completing the family. We couldn’t be more delighted by the positive momentum created in Latin America first by the Fiat Pulse and now by the Abarth Pulse.

The brand has planned a series of initiatives to consolidate the relationship with the many admirers of the Scorpion overseas, starting from a digital platform through which they can discover the news related to the model and the brand, up to the creation of dedicated spaces at Fiat dealerships in the country, where customers can learn more about the purchase of Abarth models thanks to specialized sellers.