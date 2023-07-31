Mitsubishi's New Compact SUV Previewed Ahead of Global Debut

Mitsubishi will celebrate the global debut of an all-new compact SUV at the 30th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show. Ahead of the world premiere, the company revealed the exterior design of the car. The all-new model will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (Bekasi, West Java), with delivery to start in November 2023.

Based on the design concept of Silky & Solid, the stylish yet powerful, authentic SUV design combines elegance and robustness, thereby realizing styling that creates a commanding presence in scenes from ASEAN cities to the great outdoors.

The upper part of the body expresses an airy silkiness with a floating roof and a sleek surface that begins from the three-diamond emblem up front and flows along the side to the rear. The lower part of the body adopts the solid and powerful proportions of an SUV – the muscular fender flares express the agility of an athlete, while a top-class ground clearance of 222 mm as well as 18-inch wheels and large-diameter tires enhance road handling on rough roads.

At the front, the Dynamic Shield front face has been evolved in line with the design concept. Here, the design consisting of left and right bumpers that protect the front grille which symbolizes the performance of the powertrain, is three-dimensionally integrated to create a sporty front face with a sense of depth. The LED daytime running lights combine an L-shape with slitted accents to emit light in an iconic T-shape, making the SUV instantly recognizable as a Mitsubishi model even from a distance, while also emphasizing the wide stance.

On the body sides, the rich, muscular surfaces combine with sculpted fender flares and character lines to express the strength and dynamism of the SUV. By adopting the same T-shaped design for the LED tail lights as the front, the rear attains a wide and stable look.