Mercedes-Benz VLE Completes 1,100 km Drive to Rome With Just Two Quick Charges

Mercedes-Benz has taken a significant step toward the future of electric luxury travel with its upcoming VLE electric van, completing a demanding 1,100 km drive from Stuttgart to Rome with ease. The all-electric van made the journey in around 13 hours, requiring just two 15-minute charging stops, showcasing its impressive efficiency and long-distance capabilities.

Designed on Mercedes-Benz’s next-gen Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), the VLE handled a mix of terrain—from Alpine mountain passes to tight Italian city streets—while maintaining cabin comfort at 22°C despite temperature swings from 11°C to 33°C.

A standout feature was the rear-axle steering, which delivered exceptional agility, especially through winding roads and narrow urban corners. The VLE proved itself as a versatile solution for families, road trippers, and premium shuttle services.

This real-world test complements prior cold-weather evaluations in Sweden and high-latitude runs to the North Cape, forming part of Mercedes-Benz's maturity validation process. The success of this journey reinforces the VLE’s readiness for a wide range of real-world use cases.

Launching in 2026, the VLE will lead Mercedes-Benz’s Grand Limousine line-up, a range of luxury electric MPVs designed to offer flexibility, exclusivity, and cutting-edge tech for both private users and VIP transport services.

With plans to introduce the VLE and its sibling, the VLS, in the U.S., Canada, and China, Mercedes-Benz is poised to redefine electric mobility in the luxury van segment.