Mercedes-Benz Leads Indian Luxury Car Market for 7th Year in a Row

14/01/2022

Mercedes-Benz continued its firm leadership position in the country’s luxury car segment for a record seventh year in a row. In an unprecedented year that witnessed pandemic related challenges to business, Mercedes-Benz significantly improved its sales performance retaining customer loyalty for its robust product portfolio. Mercedes-Benz India delivered 11,242 units in the January-December 2021 period, registering a strong 42.5% Y-o-Y sales growth, underlining a significant volume recovery from 2020.

Sales volumes remained constricted by substantial challenges in the supply side triggered by the pandemic in Q2, while the semi-conductor shortage largely affected the entire Q4 deliveries.

2021 key sales highlights:

• Highest selling Mercedes-Benz model: Long wheelbase E-Class
• Highest selling SUV: GLC
• Highest growing segment: AMG and Dream cars with a growth of 101%
• Total order bank of 2021: 3000+ units
• Models waitlisted: GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, A-Class, E-Class and S-Class

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz strongly reiterates its electric ambition in India and will launch the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS for Indian customers. Over the course of the year, the company will also commence the local production of this luxury EV in India. As a part of its product offensive for the Indian customers in 2022, Mercedes-Benz will launch some of the most desirable and exhilarating products such as the exquisite new S-Class Maybach and EQS along with many other exciting offerings from the AMG portfolio.

