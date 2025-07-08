Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV Sets Guinness World Record in India

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved a remarkable milestone with its locally-assembled EQS 450 4MATIC SUV, setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the greatest temperature change endured by an electric production car. The all-electric luxury SUV tackled an extreme temperature variation of 51.2°C during a challenging 9-day drive from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to Khardungla Pass, Ladakh, covering 2,300+ km.

The record-breaking journey was undertaken by the Autocar India road test team, led by Rahul Kakkar, highlighting the EQS SUV’s real-world endurance, efficiency, and luxury. Along the route, the electric SUV navigated a wide range of terrains—from blistering desert heat to icy mountain passes—while dealing with busy city traffic, rugged off-road conditions through Zoji La, and high-altitude climbs towards Leh and Kargil.

This achievement reinforces the practicality and range of Mercedes-Benz’s second locally-assembled BEV for India. The route included major cities such as Jodhpur, Jaipur, Zirakpur, Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil, and Leh, before concluding at Khardungla Pass, one of the world’s highest motorable roads.

With this feat, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV not only enters the record books but also proves its capability as a luxury electric SUV engineered for Indian extremes.