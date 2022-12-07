Mercedes-Benz Doubles Production Capacity at Untertürkheim Plant

Mercedes-Benz continues to realign its global production network towards electric vehicles. The world’s most valuable luxury car brand is preparing to go fully electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow. The Stuttgart-Untertürkheim plant plays a decisive role in this: In addition to conventional drive units and components, it is already responsible for the production of batteries and axles for plug-in hybrids and fully electric Mercedes-EQ models.

With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz eCampus a few months ago, the plant laid another milestone in its transformation. The production and assembly of electric drive units from 2024 onwards was part of the plant’s vision for the future in 2019 already.

Now the company and employee representatives have agreed on the significant expansion of production capacities for electric drive units as part of a new works agreement. The previously planned capacities will be doubled in the course of the new agreement: from 2024, the ramp-up will begin at the Untertürkheim location. In the target scenario, one million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform.

The electric drive unit for the new models is being developed in-house at Mercedes-Benz. Construction of the new assembly lines on the site of the Untertürkheim plant, as well as the Bad Cannstatt plant, will begin next year. In the future, Untertürkheim and the Hedelfingen and Mettingen annexes will manufacture and supply parts of the electric drive unit. The basis for these sustainable jobs is a comprehensive training and retraining programme for the employees at the location.

The Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim plant is the largest location in the global Mercedes-Benz powertrain production network, and has several plant annexes in the Neckar valley. With its approximately 16,000 employees, the plant currently produces engines, batteries, axles, transmissions and components. The location is also home to a large part of the Group’s powertrain research and development, with around 3000 employees and a test track for vehicle testing. In addition to battery systems, parts of the electric drive systems are already being developed and tested here today. Untertürkheim is also the location of Mercedes-Benz Group AG headquarters.