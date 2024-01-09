Mercedes-Benz Continues to Dominate Luxury Car Market in India

India’s most desirable luxury carmaker and the world’s most valuable luxury automobile brand Mercedes-Benz maintained its lead in the Indian luxury car market for the ninth consecutive year, as it recorded the highest-ever sales in a calendar year.

Continuing its strong sales momentum, buoyed by consistent demand across Entry, Core, and Top-End, Mercedes-Benz India delivered 17,408 new cars in the January-December 2023 period, registering 10% Y-o-Y sales growth. This sales milestone makes CY 2023 the ‘Best Year Ever’ for Mercedes-Benz in India. (CY 2022: 15,822 units). With this sales performance, Mercedes-Benz also recorded its best-ever H2 and best-ever Q4 sales in India.

Despite supply chain constraints, Mercedes-Benz has been able to retain customer interest and growth momentum, underlining the brand’s strong desirability and continued customer loyalty in India. With successful product introductions, local assembly of flagship nameplates, and a seamless customer experience with ‘Retail of the Future’ business model; Mercedes-Benz continued its sales performance throughout the year. Increased focus on the BEV segment reflected in the growing customer preference for Mercedes-Benz BEV portfolio, that grew by an outstanding 3X with 4% contribution in CY 2023 sales. The BEV portfolio comprises the EQB SUV, EQE SUV, and EQS sedan.

Mercedes-Benz India also commenced its product offensive by launching the New GLS. The new Mercedes-Benz GLS 4MATIC underlines its dominance through design, with the G-Wagon-inspired front grill and Mercedes-Maybach inspired luxury appointments, trims, and interior elements. The GLS has been Mercedes-Benz’s top-selling ‘Large Size Luxury SUV’ with more than 12,000+ units on Indian roads. The New GLS will further fortify Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio comprising the GLA to the indomitable G 400d.