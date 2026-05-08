Mercedes-Benz Begins Production of Electric GLC with 715 km Range

Mercedes-Benz has started ramping up production of the all-new electric GLC at its Bremen plant in Germany, marking a key milestone in its EV expansion.

The electric GLC is being built on the same production line as its combustion and hybrid counterparts, alongside the EQE, showcasing the brand’s flexible manufacturing approach. The Bremen facility, which employs over 10,500 people, is now producing its third fully electric model after integrating the EQC back in 2019.

Early demand appears strong, with Mercedes-Benz claiming the new electric GLC has received more orders in its first three months than any previous EV from the brand.

The GLC 400 4MATIC variant offers an impressive WLTP range of up to 715 km. Thanks to its advanced 800V architecture, the SUV supports ultra-fast charging, adding up to 305 km of range in just 10 minutes.

Production is supported by a global powertrain network. Batteries are supplied by ACCUMOTIVE in Kamenz, while electric drive units come from the Sebeș plant in Romania. The Hamburg facility manufactures the electric axles.

With a total of 11 models now rolling out of Bremen—including the EQE, C-Class, CLE, and Mercedes-AMG performance models—the plant continues to play a central role in Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy.