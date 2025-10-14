Mercedes-Benz Begins Production of Electric Drive Units for GLC at Romania’s Star Assembly Plant

Mercedes-Benz has kicked off production of electric drive units (EDUs) for the upcoming all-electric GLC SUV at its Star Assembly plant in Sebeș, Romania, marking another milestone in its transition toward an all-electric future. The Sebeș facility, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG, now plays a key role in the brand’s global EV production network, supplying advanced powertrain components to vehicle plants in Bremen, Germany, and soon Kecskemét, Hungary.

Spanning over 30,000 square meters, the newly established facility integrates assembly and logistics functions for electric drive production. The EDU comprises an electric motor, power electronics, and gear unit, assembled through over 200 manual and automated processes across a 1,000-metre-long line. All employees have been retrained internally, underlining Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to sustainable workforce development.

The Sebeș plant operates under the brand’s MO360 digital production ecosystem, ensuring full component traceability and efficiency. Production is net carbon-neutral, powered by renewable energy, with plans to install a 5 MW solar photovoltaic system and a heat pump system for the new hall.

This expansion reinforces Romania’s growing importance in the high-tech automotive manufacturing sector, supported by local government aid. Since 2013, Star Assembly has been a cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz’s powertrain operations, previously handling hybrid and transmission systems. With this latest move, the plant cements its place in the company’s electrified future — driving the brand’s vision for sustainable, luxury mobility.