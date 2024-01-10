Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Announced a New Strategic Collaboration

Leading global automotive technology company Luminar and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has announced a new strategic collaboration that will leverage Luminar’s existing development work with Mercedes-Benz to integrate Luminar’s technology into the Official FIA F1 Safety Car with that work beginning in 2024.

LiDAR, which stands for Light and Detection Ranging, uses lasers to create a highly detailed 3D map of the surrounding environment. Luminar’s LiDAR coupled with its AI software uniquely enables precise object detection at higher speeds and under adverse driving conditions. Luminar’s technology is built from the chip-level up, and at a higher wavelength that allows it to see road debris up to 250 meters and objects up to 500 meters ahead.

The ability to detect still and moving objects at high speeds and under wide ranging conditions make Luminar’s LiDAR an excellent match for the Official FIA F1 Safety Car. Luminar and Mercedes-AMG will work together to integrate Luminar’s technology into the roofline of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Once operational, and subject to Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Formula 1 regulatory compliance and approval, and in compliance with the FIA Formula 1 regulations, the sensor would create a real-time 3D map of the environment ahead of the FIA F1 Safety Car, notably enhancing the safety car driver’s ability to assess the situation on the track while maintaining the required high speeds.