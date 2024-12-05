Mazda's Two-Rotor Engine Plans for America

05/12/2024

Mazda is doubling down on its rotary engine legacy with plans to bring a two-rotor engine to the U.S. market. Building on the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV’s 830-cc rotary generator, Mazda reinstated its rotary engine team in early 2024, tasking 36 engineers with developing innovative and thrilling cars.

As per reports, in a recent interview, CEO Masahiro Moro acknowledged the challenges of meeting U.S. emissions standards but confirmed progress on a more powerful two-rotor setup. Unlike traditional engines, this rotary system acts as a generator for EV batteries, similar to the design in the Iconic SP concept, which boasts 365 horsepower and near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

While the concept was sized larger than a Miata, Mazda hinted at potential downsizing for production. This approach aligns with their goal of delivering EV-like performance with rotary technology.

Additionally, Mazda is gearing up for its next-gen Skyactiv-Z engine, set to debut in 2027. Skipping turbocharging, this all-new gas engine aims to meet stringent future regulations, marking another step in Mazda’s commitment to innovation.

