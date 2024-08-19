Maserati GT2 Stradale Makes World Premiere at Monterey Car Week 2024

Maserati has unveiled its latest marvel, the GT2 Stradale, at the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California. Revealed on August 16th at the prestigious event, The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, this new super sports car captivated enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

The Maserati GT2 Stradale is a striking combination of the brand’s racing prowess and signature style. Drawing from the high-performance Maserati GT2, designed for GT competitions, and the iconic MC20, this new model embodies the best of both worlds. It seamlessly merges the raw power of the track with the elegance and comfort expected from Maserati.

Under the hood, the GT2 Stradale boasts an impressive 640 horsepower, 10 more than the MC20. With a top speed exceeding 320 km/h and the ability to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, this car delivers a driving experience that’s nothing short of exhilarating. Weighing 60 kg less than its predecessor, it benefits from advanced aerodynamics and design elements inherited from its racing counterpart.

Maserati ensures that the GT2 Stradale isn’t just about raw performance. The car offers a wide range of customization options, from packages that enhance performance to aesthetic upgrades that make it even more aggressive on the road. With exclusive Fuoriserie content and market-specific configurations, owners can truly make this supercar their own.