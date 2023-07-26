Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Car Rental Service Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is celebrating its third anniversary this month, having started its journey in July 2020. The Subscription program has emerged as an alternate mode of car ownership for the customers, providing them with unparalleled convenience and flexibility. During this three-year journey, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has created many milestones and has gained widespread acceptance amongst customers.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has been able to expand its footprints to 25 cities in partnership with five subscription partners: Orix, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, Myles and SMAS Auto Leasing.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

The third anniversary of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a major milestone for us. Over these three years, this program has become a preferred choice for today’s asset-light generation which prefers a flexible and convenient way of car ownership. The customer response has been phenomenal as we continue to grow multifold through this program. On this third anniversary, I congratulate all the key stakeholders and most importantly our customers who have shown confidence in the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program and become a part of the Maruti Suzuki family!

Going from strength to strength with a robust growth of 292% in Subscription Sales Volume in FY22-23, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is all set to chart new milestones in offering customers a convenient and hassle-free vehicle ownership option.