Mahindra XUV400 Records 10,000 Bookings on Republic Day Weekend

Mahindra XUV400 has recorded more than 10,000 bookings on the extended Republic Day weekend. Considering this figure, the delivery period of the electric SUV is expected to be 7 months.

Launched earlier this month, the Mahindra XUV400 starts from INR 15.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable on first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch based on current supply chain visibility. The deliveries of the XUV400 will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the upcoming Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC.

Recently, the Mahindra XUV400 entered the India Book of Records by setting a new record of maximum distance covered by an EV in a single day at sub-zero temperature. The drive started from Kyelang, Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh and covered a distance of 751kms in 24 hours.

Mahindra is also auctioning the one-of-one, exclusive edition of the All-Electric XUV400, a creative collaboration between Mahindra Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose and the award-winning fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu.

The auction started January 26, at 11 am and ends on January 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm. The one-off XUV400 electric SUV will be handed over to the winning bidder on February 10, during the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad. The winning bid will be matched by Mahindra and the amount will be distributed amongst the winners of the 'Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards' and/or to a charity of their choice.