Mahindra Vision X Teased Ahead of August 15 Debut, Previews Future XUV SUV

Mahindra has released yet another teaser for its upcoming Vision X concept, this time revealing the SUV’s rear design. Set to debut on August 15 alongside three other Vision concepts, the Vision X is expected to preview a future addition to the XUV family.

The latest teaser highlights a full-width LED tail-light setup reminiscent of the XEV 9e, flanked by sculpted haunches and a contoured tailgate. The bumper houses the number plate and reflectors at the edges, while the overall stance looks sportier and less rugged than the earlier-teased Vision T and Vision SXT.

Earlier teasers showcased its athletic bonnet lines, step-like front fascia, bumper-mounted headlamps, and aero-optimised alloy wheels with wheel-arch cladding, pointing to a design that blends performance with urban sophistication.

The Vision X is widely speculated to preview the XEV 7e—a traditional SUV alternative to the coupe-styled XEV 9e. Alternatively, it could be another derivative of the 9e, broadening Mahindra’s premium electric SUV lineup.

Expected to be underpinned by Mahindra’s upcoming ‘nu’ platform, the Vision X should support both ICE and electrified powertrains, giving Mahindra flexibility as it transitions toward its all-electric future.

With its third teaser now out, the countdown to Mahindra’s Independence Day showcase is heating up. The Vision X, along with Vision S, Vision T, and Vision SXT, will give us the clearest glimpse yet at the next phase of Mahindra’s SUV and EV roadmap.

