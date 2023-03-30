Mahindra Thar Reaches New Heights, Achieves 1 Lakh Production Mark

Mahindra has announced that its iconic off-roader, the Mahindra Thar, has reached a significant production milestone of 100,000 units.

With its unmissable presence, powerful performance, and versatile features, the Thar has become an aspiration for today’s new-age Indian buyers. The All-New Thar has achieved this production milestone in less than 2.5 years, and it highlights the popularity and success of this SUV in India.

The All-New Thar has captured the imagination of people with its impressive design, features, and capabilities. The SUV while maintaining its all-terrain capabilities, also offers a more comfortable and plusher ride, making it a lifestyle SUV that is perfect for city and highway driving as well. The Thar has changed the definition of a lifestyle SUV, offering customers the best of both worlds - the thrill of adventure and the modern dynamics of an SUV.

The Thar is now available in both 4x4 and RWD variants, providing customers with more options to choose from. The 4x4 variant is perfect for off-road enthusiasts, with its robust drivetrain, high ground clearance, and advanced features like a mechanical locking differential and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case.

On the other hand, the RWD variant is ideal for customers who look for a distinctive design and plush ride for city and highway use, while carrying the Thar lifestyle.