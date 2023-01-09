Mahindra Thar Now More Affordable With Introduction of RWD Model

There's no doubt that the Mahindra Thar has an immense fan following. However, considering its high price tag, not every fan could afford the 4x4 vehicle. So, to make the capable SUV available for an even wider range of audience, Mahindra has introduced the Thar RWD.

The Mahindra Thar RWD has been launched in India. It is available in 2 engine options - an all-new D117 CRDe diesel engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque mated to a manual transmission and the mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque coupled to an automatic transmission.

As far as the Mahindra Thar RWD price is concerned, it starts at Rs 9.99 lakh for the AX(O) diesel MT model and goes as high as Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LX petrol AT model. Mahindra says that these are the introductory prices that are valid for the first 10,000 bookings only.

Mahindra has also introduced two new colour options - Blazing Bronze and Everest White. The deliveries of the RWD model will begin from 14 Jan.