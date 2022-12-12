Mahindra Scorpio N Becomes First BOF SUV to Get 5-Star GNCAP Rating

Mahindra Scorpio N has become the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating based on the new crash test protocols which came into effect from 1st July 2022.

The Mahindra Scorpio N has achieved a 5-star and 3-star rating for Adult and Child occupant safety respectively. Moreover, it also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment. As a result of this, Scorpio N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve a 5-star rating in the new GNCAP’s crash test protocols.

With this, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India's first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021. Also, Mahindra’s other body-on-frame vehicles Thar and Marazzo have received a 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Mahindra is thus setting a new benchmark for making safe SUVs for India.

Commenting on this recognition, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols.