Mahindra Partners with Mutares for Transforming Peugeot Motocycles

Mahindra and Mutares have announced that the latter has submitted an irrevocable binding offer to acquire 50% of equity and a controlling stake of 80% in Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC).

M&M remains a co-shareholder to support new product launches and the strong growth expected in the coming years. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2023 after consultation with the works councils and is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.

Peugeot Motocycles is headquartered in Mandeure, France generating revenues of approximately EUR 140 million. Peugeot Motocycles manufactures two and three-wheeler scooters which are distributed across 3,000 points of sale through subsidiaries, importers, and dealers in France and internationally, across three continents.

The company has its own manufacturing facility in Mandeure, a joint venture with JNQQ (Jinan Qingqi Motorcycle Co., Ltd.) in China, as well as manufacturing partnerships with several large Asian players including THACO in Vietnam.