Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO REVX Series Starting at ₹8.94 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the new XUV 3XO REVX series, expanding its fast-selling compact SUV lineup with an entry price of ₹8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Riding on the success of the XUV 3XO, which clocked over 1 lakh sales in under a year, the new REVX variants add a dose of personal style, tech, and performance to the mix.

The REVX series introduces three variants:

REVX M (₹8.94 Lakh): Powered by a 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi engine producing 82 kW and 200 Nm, this variant features a sporty body-colored grille, full-width LED DRLs, dual-tone roof, and R16 black wheel covers. Inside, it offers black leatherette seats, a 26.03 cm infotainment screen, 4-speaker system, and safety features like 6 airbags, ESC with Hill Hold Control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

REVX M(O) (₹9.44 Lakh): Builds on the REVX M with the addition of a single-pane sunroof, enhancing the cabin's premium appeal.

REVX A (₹11.79 Lakh): The top-spec variant gets the powerful 1.2L TGDi engine with 96 kW and 230 Nm, paired with manual or automatic gearboxes. It offers premium kit like a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-tone interiors, and dual 26.03 cm HD screens with Adrenox Connect, Alexa integration, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

Available in five vibrant shades—Galaxy Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black—the REVX series targets young buyers who want to stand out, all while offering best-in-class performance and features.