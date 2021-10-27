Mahindra First Choice Opens 5th AutoKart Refresh Store

AutoKart Refresh, the flagship brand of Mahindra First Choice for quality refurbished vehicles has announced the launch of its 5th store. Located at Ghodbunder Road, Thane, the newly introduced facility is spread across 20,000 sq. ft. and can hold over 150 vehicles at one time. The company launched its first outlet in April this year followed by four more facilities marking its presence in Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Till now, all four outlets have been selling more than100 quality refurbished vehicles every month since launch.

On the inauguration, Mr Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd said, “AutoKart Refresh is a unique value proposition that has come into being by a clever amalgamation of our core services like vehicle inspection, procurement, yard solutions, refurbishment, warranty and store sales. We are the only players in this model and we continue to strengthen our dominance. Aligned with our commitment to provide business vehicle buyers with a hassle-free buying and ownership experience, we have introduced the 5th outlet today in Thane, and we aim to introduce a total of 20 outlets by FY2022.”

Instituted as an end-to-end provider for quality refurbished vehicles, the Thane facility will be a preferred destination for Mumbai and Thane based business vehicle buyers for quality refurbished cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

AutoKart Refresh also provides retail and wholesale finance options for the business vehicle buyers to purchase the vehicle with Mahindra First Choice warranty and trust. The brand also offers collateral-free loans for the dealers through their proprietary Loan First programme. Additionally, vehicle insurance and hassle-free RTO transfer services are also provided by the company, making it a go-to place to purchase and sell refurbished vehicles.

AutoKart Refresh enables dealers to run an asset light model as it has large yards to retain the vehicles until the dealers and brokers find the right buyers for their vehicles.