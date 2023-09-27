Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Achieves 1 Lakh Production Milestone

Mahindra has announced a remarkable achievement for its All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. The brand has rolled out 1 lakh units in a short span of 16 months, setting a record in the commercial load segment.

On August 10, 2022, the company launched the Maxx Pik-Up City, which has been a significant contributor to this milestone. In an unprecedented move in the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra launched a series of 8 different models in April 2023. This range included new variants under CITY range and HD range, catering to various payloads and cargo lengths.

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has always been at the forefront of innovation, introducing many firsts in the segment. The IMAXX telematics solution offers advanced connectivity features, ensuring businesses monitor and manage their fleet efficiently. The range also boasts height-adjustable seats for enhanced driver comfort, cornering lamps for improved visibility, a spacious 10 feet cargo space (3050mm), and robust 7R16 tyres to tackle challenging terrains.

Furthermore, the range also offers diverse options including the City, HD Range, and both Diesel & CNG variants to cater to a wider spectrum of customer needs.

Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched. Its range of vehicles, designed and built in India for India, is uniquely suited to the country’s logistics needs making it the backbone of the country’s last-mile logistics network.