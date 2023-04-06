Made in India Citroen C3 Wins 2023 World Urban Car Award

Citroen C3 has been awarded the prestigious "2023 WORLD URBAN CAR'' prize at the 19th WORLD CAR AWARDS. The announcement came on Wednesday, 5 April, on the sidelines of the opening of the New York Auto Show, following a vote by more than 100 international journalists from 32 countries.

Citroen C3 won a title in the Urban Car category, which is open to all cars under 4.25m that are on sale in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, US), and on at least two separate continents.

In India, the Citroen C3 has won no less than 12 awards since its commercial launch, including “'Hatchback of the 2023 Year” from such reputable publications as Top Gear India, Car India, Indian Vehicle Awards and Motorscribes. They are unanimous in their praise of its original looks and unprecedented performance, and its ability to impress on Indian roads in demanding driving conditions, thanks to its specially tuned suspension system.

Journalists have appreciated its original design, the dashboard which adds a modern touch, the 10" touch screen – the widest in the segment – and the 200mm ground clearance. The “Compact SUV of the 2023 Year” award from Motor Vikatan magazine recognises its best-in-class comfort for the price, and its superb interior with an SUV-like driving position. It has also been awarded “Car of the Year 2023” at the Jagran HiTech Awards for the best technology products.