LWB E-Class Remained Single Highest Selling Mercedes in Q2

Mercedes-Benz has reported that it has clocked its highest-ever Q2 sales in India. And the LWB E-Class remained the single highest-selling model for the company.

The Three-Pointed Star retailed a record 7573 units in the January-June period growing by a robust 56% YoY 2022. The highest ever Q2 sales was achieved on the back of excitement created by new product launches, sustained demand for existing products and services, and a unique omnichannel customer journey created through Retail of the Future.

The record sales for Q2 were achieved despite significant headwinds faced in form of continuing global supply-side challenges leading to longer waiting periods and continuous increase in operating costs. Despite these market challenges, Mercedes-Benz ended Q2 2022 with the highest-ever order bank of 6000+ units and it strives to produce more cars and reduce the current waiting list for its products.

New C-Class, New E-Class, New S-Class and GLA, GLC and GLE SUVs contributed significantly to Mercedes-Benz’s continuous growth in the segment. S-Class, S-Class Maybach, GLS along with the AMGs witnessed customer preference.

The New C-Class continues its strong market demand and contributes to the volume growth of the brand. GLC remains the highest-selling SUV for Mercedes-Benz in India followed by the GLA.