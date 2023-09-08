Lotus Emeya Electric Grand Tourer Revealed: 0-100 km/h in 2.8 Seconds

Lotus has unveiled Emeya, the company’s first four-door hyper-GT. The global premiere of the car took place in the heart of New York City, USA, as part of a three-day immersive brand experience showcasing the past, present and future of Lotus at Studio Emeya.

Emeya is setting a new benchmark for how a Lotus drives and feels by combining the company’s 75-year expertise in engineering and design, with the latest advanced innovations – bringing drivers an electric car that is exciting to drive and performs exceptionally.

This includes advanced and active aerodynamic features such as the pioneering active front grille, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. All this, combined with a low centre of gravity that Lotus calls ‘hyperstance’, enhances stability when driving, and sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence.

Emeya has an electronically controlled air suspension system. Its advanced onboard sensors feel the road 1,000 times a second and automatically adjust the vehicle to ensure the smoothest ride.

The top specification model for Emeya features Lotus’ high-power dual motor set-up that delivers a top speed of more than 155mph (250km/h) and can accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in under 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest electric GTs in the world.

To provide customers with confidence wherever they’re travelling, the performance of Emeya is complemented by Lotus’ market-leading charging capabilities. It can add 93 miles (150km) of range with approximately five minutes of charge using a 350kW DC fast charger, as well as boost range up to 80% within 18 minutes.

Emeya has been consciously designed with advanced sustainable materials that are also sustainably sourced, to reduce its carbon footprint. This includes a new luxury thread made from repurposed fibres from the fashion industry – as well as PVD aluminium, Alcantara, Nappa leather, and Ultrafabrics PU.

Ensuring that every occupant can enjoy an unrivalled music experience, the Emeya will offer a truly immersive audio system developed with KEF. Emeya’s speaker system will elevate music listening to new levels. It features KEF’s award-winning Uni-Q speaker design and Uni-Core space-saving subwoofer enclosure, as well as Dolby Atmos-enabled 3D surround sound – first seen in a Lotus on the Eletre Hyper-SUV.