Left Hand Drive Skoda Kushaq Production in India Begins For Global Markets

In the latest development, production of the left-hand drive model of the Skoda Kushaq has commenced in India. It is being manufactured for global markets and the export of the same will begin shortly.

Back in February, the Group began exporting the VW Taigun, the first in the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The Group also celebrated an important milestone in its India journey in March 2022,

having produced 15,00,000 units at its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, India.

The Group recorded its highest-ever H1 sales in India, with 52,700 units sold from January to June 2022. Through the first six months of 2022, SAVWIPL’s sales were up 200% year-on-year.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Piyush Arora, Managing Director of SAVWIPL said: