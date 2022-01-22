Latest Tata Harrier, Safari, Nexon & Others Launched in Bhutan

Tata Motors has launched its New Forever range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan. It includes cars like the Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon. The Altroz, Tiago and Tigor also come under this range. The new-gen vehicles will be sold in association with Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

On the occasion, Mr. Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said:

Bhutan is an important market for our growth strategy. With the launch of our new generation of BS-6 passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market. Engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and the latest tech. Nexon has been India’s first 5-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a 5-star GNCAP safety. Tiago and Tigor with 4-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver superior sales and after-sales experience to our customers.

The New Forever range of Tata Motors passenger vehicles has been designed under the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language, with best-in-class safety standards, offering superlative performance. The new range is feature-rich backed by superior technology offering a delightful ownership experience.

Announcing the launch of this much-anticipated New Forever Range of products in the Bhutanese market, Mr. Ronrig Mutusang, Chairman of the Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said: