Lamborghini Temerario Debuts in the Middle East

Lamborghini has officially introduced the all-new Temerario to the Middle East at an exclusive event held at Dubai’s Museum of the Future. The unveiling was attended by over 300 VIP guests, including Lamborghini customers and media, marking the regional debut of the latest hybrid super sports car.

A Hybrid Powerhouse

The Temerario is Lamborghini’s second High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) in the region, following the Revuelto. It features a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, generating 920 CV, with a staggering 10,000 rpm redline—a first for a production super sports car. Performance figures are jaw-dropping, with a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed exceeding 340 km/h.

Unmatched Personalization

Guests also explored Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, which offers over 400 exterior colors and an array of custom interior and trim options. The Temerario cements itself as a new benchmark in the supercar world, blending electrified performance with cutting-edge Italian craftsmanship.